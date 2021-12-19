Drakeo the Ruler dies after being stabbed at concert (videos)

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was killed after being stabbed during a melee at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, Dec. 18, 2021.

Drakeo was reportedly pierced in the neck during an attack backstage at the highly anticipated concert that was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent. But Snoop canceled his appearance at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park before the rest of the show was halted, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Los Angeles Times.

Media update: There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California. The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation. Media staging is on the South Lawn at Bill Robertson south of Exposition. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 19, 2021

The LAPD confirmed the person who was mortally wounded as Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell. Authorities stated that he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Live Nation, which is already reeling from the mammoth fallout caused by the tragedy at Astroworld in Houston where 10 people died from a stampede, issued a statement.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early,” the L.A. Times reports.

There is a video floating around on Twitter that shows the fracas backstage that lead to the fatal stabbing of Drakeo.

There is another video circulating that captures fans climbing the fence to get out of the Once Upon a Time concert once word spread that Drakeo had been injured.