Dwyane Wade using unique marketing tool to promote his new memoir ‘Dwyane’

Retired NBA Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade released a new memoir called Dwyane last month that features more than 200 behind-the-scenes images by photographer Bob Metelus of Wade’s life on and off the court.

The former Miami Heat star released a limited-edition cannabis line on Dec. 16 with the California weed brand Jeeter to help market his new book. According to Forbes, the drop includes three exclusive strains and is available in a unique book format similar to his new literary work. Each preroll pack also comes with a copy of the memoir and can be found in cities across the California marketplace.

“If anybody has been following me, you guys have had the opportunity to see this amazing creation from the Jeeter family and myself. Going back to my book Dwyane, it’s really bringing it to life with our collaboration that we are doing,” the retired baller stated on Instagram Live.

The lineup of strains features packs of mini joints called Baby Jeeters in three varieties: Fruit punch, an infused sativa strain with tropical, fruity notes; Mojilato, an infused hybrid strain made from a cross of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies; and Game Over, an indica with clear, smooth, relaxing effects. Wade also broke down the flavors during the IG video.

“I’ve got a poem called ‘Game Over,’ which is right here. Everyone gets a chance to check that out. That’s one of the names of the flower. The next one that I really, really love … one of my favorite flavors, Fruit Punch. So I want this to taste fruity, but also to give you what you need,” Wade explained.

A complete list of storefronts carrying the Dwyane Wade product can be found at www.jeeter.com/dwade.

Check out the footage and visuals below as Wade sparks up the marketing and promotion campaign for his new visual memoir, Dwyane.