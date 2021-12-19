NeNe Leakes says late husband Gregg gave her permission to move on

NeNe Leakes announced to her fans that her late husband Gregg Leakes granted her permission before he died to move on and find companionship.

Gregg Leakes, who made frequent appearances with his now-widow NeNe on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” passed away in September 2021 from his years-long battle with colon cancer.

NeNe Leakes said that during one of their final conversations he gave her his blessing and encouraged her to “be happy” and date after he made his transition.

“I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone,” the 54 year-old reality star told The Shade Room on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 18. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

The former “Glee” star is responding to conversations that have swirled around her since she posted photos of her new beau, suit designer Nyonisela Sioh, just three months after Gregg Leakes’ passing. The occasion was a surprise birthday party that was arranged by her eldest son, Brentt, last week.

No one knows how long Leakes and Sioh have been dating. But the word is that former fellow “RHOA” star Peter Thomas, who used to be married to Cynthia Bailey, played the matchmaker.

Thomas and Sioh both live in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sioh owns a suit store in the Queen City — with an office in the ritzy Buckhead district of Atlanta. Thomas is the proprietor of a nightclub in Charlotte.