Trevor Noah sues for being left ‘sick, lame and disabled’ from botched surgery

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah took legal action against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month after they allegedly messed up a procedure carried out on him on Nov. 23, 2020.

In court documents obtained by People, the 37-year-old star — who was a patient between Aug. 25 and Dec. 17, 2020 — alleged the defendants were “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.” The lawsuit accused the hospital and the doctor who treated him there of “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment,” including failing to “prescribe proper medications” and to “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and alleged they had not used “proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” that he “was suffering” from.

Noah claimed he suffered “serious personal injury” after his surgery and described the nature of his injuries as “permanent, severe, and grievous” which have left him “sick, sore, lame and disabled.”

The lawsuit added: “[Trevor] sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The hospital has insisted the lawsuit’s claims are “meritless.”

A representative for the facility said: “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless.

“Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”