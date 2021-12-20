3 Christmas playlists inspired by your favorite ‘rolling out’ writers

With Christmas only five days away, rolling out felt it appropriate to provide some cheer with a few playlists from your favorite authors. In addition to the three you will see on the following pages, we are accumulating a master playlist that we challenge any other outlet to top. Be on the lookout for the definitive Christmas playlist provided by the music minds of rolling out this week. Please believe, your days and nights will be festive, fun and full of cheer for the rest of the year with these tunes.

Peace and blessings to you all.

Without further ado, our intern, Malik Brown, is first up to bat with classics that include Chris Brown’s popular rendition of “This Christmas.”

It’s that time of the year again — Christmastime! This is one of my favorite holidays of the year because of gifts, seeing family, and most importantly, the music. When you hear your first Christmas song of the year, you should already know that the holidays are inching closer. I think I can sing, so of course I have a playlist in rotation for the holidays. Here are my top five Christmas songs.

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5 has a myriad of hit singles, but in the month of December, this should be the only hit you’re playing. I’m still amazed at how Michael Jackson can hit those high notes because I sure can’t. Another reason I love this song is because of the conversation they have in the middle of the song when Michael is trying to convince his brothers that he saw his mom kissing Santa.

“This Christmas” by Chris Brown

I grew up in the Chris Brown era, so I’ve seen his growth for over a decade. “This Christmas” is one of my favorite Christmas movies, so when this song comes on, I start singing it like I’m Chris Brown. If y’all thought Michael Jackson could hit a high note, listen to this song. Those two might be one in the same.

“Silent Night” by The Temptations

All you need to hear is “in my mind” and you should know what time it is. This song should be on everybody’s Christmas playlist, it’s simply a classic. More power to you if you can nail every verse just like they do.

“The Christmas Song” by Nat “King” Cole

If you’ve never listened to this song while drinking some eggnog, you’re missing out. I also like watching the video of him performing this song, Cole was a smooth guy. In my eyes, this is another Christmas classic.

“Let It Snow” by Boyz II Men ft. Brian McKnight

Boyz II Men and Brian McKnight, do I have to say anymore? This is definitely a collaboration that the R&B community needed.

— Malik Brown, Intern

Flip the page for writer and photographer extraordinaire Terry Shropshire’s Christmas playlist.