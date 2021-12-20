Future boasts that he’s bigger than Jay-Z

Future is considered one of the biggest names in the rap game today. From hit singles to a plethora of albums, the rapper has climbed his way to the top.

He performed at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles and bought out Ye as a special guest. There are not many rappers who can say that they have that type of pull, and Future let everyone know about it on Twitter.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever,” Future tweeted.

He didn’t just stop there, throwing shots at Jay-Z in additional tweets.

“In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy.”

Jay-Z is unarguably one of the most influential rappers in the game. Aside from making music, he’s a good businessman as well, owning numerous companies such as Roc Nation Sports and Tidal.

Future must have been in a great mood after his concert, because he may have a long way to go until he reaches the status of Shawn Carter.