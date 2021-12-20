Kodak Black completes 90-day rehab

In September, Kodak Black failed a drug test and violated his probation after being pardoned out of prison at the beginning of the year by the former POTUS.

The Florida rapper was then ordered to get into a 90-day rehab program.

Fast forward to now, and Black has officially finished his 90 days and is preparing for tour opportunities. He recently performed at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles.

From a TMZ report, Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says that his client is “looking forward to making good music, and is going to try to stay away from people, places, and things that would put him in harm’s way.”

Earlier in December, many of his fans were worried about the rapper’s behavior after a Youtube interview was posted what appeared to be an inebriated version of the Florida-born rapper. Black went on Twitter to clear the air, saying “Lol I B Fakin Like I’m Sleepy Ion B High Guys I Get Drug Tested Consistently.”

Hopefully Black is doing well now.