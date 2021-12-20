Meek Mill donates $500K in Christmas gifts to Philadelphia families

Meek Mill continues to give back to the community where he was born and raised.

On Dec.19, the rapper donated $500,000 in Christmas gifts to Philadelphia families that are in need. With the help of his DreamChasers organization, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation, he was able to give out gifts that included clothes, electronics, and bikes.

“I feel like if you can help, help,” Mill said to Philadelphia news. “We’ve been doing it for a while now in our community.”

Mill also plans to make a $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, which is an organization that gives supplies to families in need during the holiday season.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were also present at the event.

On Dec.15, Mill played basketball with a group of kids to help raise awareness for those affected by the criminal justice system.