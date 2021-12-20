 Skip to content

Meek Mill donates $500K in Christmas gifts to Philadelphia families

By Malik Brown | Dec 20, 2021

Meek Mill (Photo Credit: A.R. Shaw)

Meek Mill continues to give back to the community where he was born and raised.


On Dec.19, the rapper donated $500,000 in Christmas gifts to Philadelphia families that are in need. With the help of his DreamChasers organization, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation, he was able to give out gifts that included clothes, electronics, and bikes.

“I feel like if you can help, help,” Mill said to Philadelphia news. “We’ve been doing it for a while now in our community.”


Mill also plans to make a $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, which is an organization that gives supplies to families in need during the holiday season.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were also present at the event.

On Dec.15, Mill played basketball with a group of kids to help raise awareness for those affected by the criminal justice system.

Tags: , , , ,

Denzel Washington needs an ‘extreme challenge’ to add to prestigious legacy

Spike Lee scores multiyear partnership with Netflix

Angela Birchett returns to church roots in ‘Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas’

Vivica A. Fox shares with fans her reasons for never bearing children

Chadwick Boseman’s brother agrees iconic T’Challa role should be recast

Stephan James exposes runaway college football greed in ‘National Champions’


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.