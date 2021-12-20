Tiger Woods and son team up for near victory at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods was back on the golf course for the PNC Championship after being absent since a car crash in February. The championship was a father-son challenge, which means Woods was accompanied by his son, Charlie. The event took place from Dec. 16-19, 2021.

The duo was able to put together a tournament-record 11 consecutive birdies, but it was not enough to beat out John Daly and his son for first place. Team Woods finished at -25, and team Daly finished at -27, which was a tournament record.

Nonetheless, it was good to see Woods back out on the course after his horrific accident.

“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year, even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods stated during the press conference. “But here we are. And we had just the best time ever.”

Woods and his son have been popular on social media, with videos surfacing of them having the same cadences when on the golf course.

“Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievably. He made a few putts. It got interesting and tight toward the end. It was fun.”

This was their second time participating in the event together, finishing tied for seventh place in 2020.