DeKalb County host vaccine event at SeaQuest at Stonecrest

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson hosted a COVID vaccine event at SeaQuest at Stonecrest Mall, the new land and sea adventure experience in Stonecrest, Georgia, December 16th. SeaQuest is an aquarium combined with a petting zoo and recently opened at StoneCrest Mall.

DeKalb residents ages 12 and older lined up to receive COVID vaccines and boosters and got free admission to SeaQuest and also received a $100 cash card if they got their first, second or booster COVID vaccine.

DeKalb County Board of Health provided the shots and over 50 adults and kids got vaccinated today. It’s an ongoing effort by DeKalb County Commissioners to partner with businesses, community groups and schools to help get shots in arms.

“We’re excited to offer the vaccine to our community and offer these incentives,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “It’s so important to get vaccinated, especially during this time when there’s the new Omicron variant. We want to get back to normal and what better way to do it than to offer the vaccine and an entire experience here at SeaQuest.”