 Skip to content

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson hosted a COVID vaccine event at SeaQuest at Stonecrest Mall, the new land and sea adventure experience in Stonecrest, Georgia, December 16th.  SeaQuest is an aquarium combined with a petting zoo and recently opened at StoneCrest Mall.

DeKalb residents ages 12 and older lined up to receive COVID vaccines and boosters and got free admission to SeaQuest and also received a $100 cash card if they got their first, second or booster COVID vaccine.


DeKalb County Board of Health provided the shots and over 50 adults and kids got vaccinated today. It’s an ongoing effort by DeKalb County Commissioners to partner with businesses, community groups and schools to help get shots in arms.

“We’re excited to offer the vaccine to our community and offer these incentives,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “It’s so important to get vaccinated, especially during this time when there’s the new Omicron variant. We want to get back to normal and what better way to do it than to offer the vaccine and an entire experience here at SeaQuest.”


DeKalb County host vaccine event at SeaQuest at Stonecrest

December 21, 2021

Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe star in ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’ on OWN

Actress Tisha Campbell on hosting ‘Soul Train 2021’ with Tichina Arnold again

T-Pain teams up with Google to spotlight Black businesses on Black Friday

Creator, showrunner Randy Huggins creates cultural work of art with Starz’s ‘BMF’

Erica Sutherlin makes her directorial debut in Kirk Franklin’s ‘A Gospel Christmas’ on Lifetime

Cast of ‘URGE’ chats with Star Studio to discuss the theme of porn addiction

Actress Ashley Nicole Blake discusses her role on Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ with the ladies of The Wine Up!

Skyh Black details his journey to Hollywood before staring in BET+

The cast of Tyler Perry’s ‘Bruh’ on BET gives update on season 2

LiveXLive hosts exclusive rooftop event in Chicago with Common, Twista and more


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.