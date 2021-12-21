Jackson State player allegedly defrauded government of large sum

A Jackson State University football player allegedly defrauded the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars while he played for the University of Southern California in 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice contends in the arrest documents that the California-born Abdul-Malik McClain conspired with several other USC players to file multiple false applications in order to try to receive nearly a million dollars worth of PUA — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — with over $225K being paid out.

McClain transferred to JSU from USC in 2021. McClain’s brother, Minur McClain, who was a wide receiver USC in 2020 and was allegedly one of the conspirators, also transferred out of Los Angeles to play for Utah in 2021, appearing in two games.

McClain’s name no longer appears on the Jackson State team roster, ESPN reports.

The United States Attorney’s Office asserts Abdul-Malik McClain was the leader of this fraudulent operation and “sought and obtained a cut for helping others file fraudulent UI applications.” The Justice Department state they have proof of more than three dozen such applications were filed on behalf of or with fellow USC players.

“McClain and his co-schemers also allegedly filed applications in their own names, in the names of other friends and associates, and in the names of identity theft victims,” the Justice Department release states. “According to the indictment, these claims also falsely stated that the claimants were self-employed workers, including athletic trainers and tutors, who had lost work in California as a result of the pandemic.”

The DOJ states on its website that each mail fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while the aggravated identity theft charges carry a mandatory two-year sentence each. McClain was released on a $20,000 bond and told to appear back in court on Feb. 15, 2022.