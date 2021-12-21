Trae Young partners with State Farm for new NBA campaign

Trae Young is trying to make sure you have insurance for the holiday season.

On Dec. 21, 2021, State Farm introduced a new campaign called “Challenge Your Assumptions,” which will focus on assumptions fans make about the game, players, and themes of basketball.

The company is trying to show that great rates can fit any budget. Some may think the insurance rates are too expensive, so State Farm is challenging those beliefs.

With Chris Paul headlining the familiar faces of the campaign, State Farm added Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović to the team. In one of the newest commercials, Young and Paul are together for a photo shoot. They will premiere the commercial on Dec. 25 during Christmas Day games.

Through the new campaign, you should also expect to see storylines including WNBA players, as well as NBA2K gamers. With this campaign, State Farm is hoping to attract younger audiences in authentic and engaging ways.

Expect to see the Hawks guard on your television soon.