Cedric the Entertainer says Dave Chappelle may cancel himself

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 22, 2021

Comedic great Cedric the Entertainer issued a warning to his industry comrade Dave Chappelle against believing that he’s beyond being canceled, which he feels would be dangerous and career-threatening.

“Once you feel you’re ‘uncancelable,’ or if you think that’s what you’re fighting for, that’s the wrong approach to take… to saying something that you really want to say,” Cedric said during his interview on the “The Domenick Nati” show. 


Cedric is referring to Chappelle doubling down on what he said after the controversial “The Closer” comedy set where Chappelle said inflammatory things about the LBGTQ+ community. Chappelle told the audience that he cannot be canceled. 

“Not in the sense that,” he said. “Can’t nobody cancel me, so I’m gonna say what I want to say.’ You can find out people will cancel your a–.”


During the sitdown, Cedric concurred with Nati’s sentiments that Chappelle could wind up canceling himself if he is too forceful or hurtful with his rhetoric.  

“That’s my point,” Cedric agreed. “He will end up canceling himself if he feels like nobody can cancel him. That’s what happens. You end up getting in people’s heads in a way where they turn you off.”

Cedric added that when folks believe that a person thinks “you’re bigger and better than everybody,” it will backfire on them. 

