Kelly Rowland obsessed with self-care

By rolling | Dec 23, 2021

Kelly Rowland (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kelly Rowland is “obsessed” with self-care.


The 40-year-old pop star — who is mother to Titan, 7, and Noah, 11 months with husband Tim Weatherspoon — admits that her favorite way to relax is with a self-care session including beauty face masks and a steamer.

She said: “I think that when it comes to having a moment for yourself is necessary. Some sort of self-care, I’m obsessed with self-care. With two kids, I’m obsessed with self-care. The boys asleep, I got the steamer on. I’m about to put this mask on Miss Shani [Darden], my aesthetician gave me, I’m gonna relax, and I’m going to make sure that I make this time for myself because it was necessary, because I needed it.”


Rowland then hinted that she uses her self-care routines as a coping mechanism, admitting that it helps her to become the “best version” of herself.

Speaking to Refinery29, she added: “I pour it into myself. If the rest of the world and social media and everything else is going to try to suck a lot of things out of me, I have to be able to pour something back into myself. so that if that does happen, I’m not falling short of the juice or gas that I need to be the best version of myself.”

The former “X Factor” judge — who made her name alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in the 1990s girl group Destiny’s Child — went on to spill about her hair care, naming her favorite products along the way.

She said: “I’m obsessed with Tracee Ellis Ross, [and] her Pattern Shampoo, and then Taraji [P. Henson] has a conditioner that was literally kissed by God. It’s the most moisturizing conditioner I’ve ever used. It’s in this little gray, small jar. She has one that’s a conditioner and one that is [for twisting hair]. And I tried it on my hair, but then I tried it on my son’s hair and it’s so incredible.”

