Tiffany Haddish angry that Common allegedly lied about their breakup

Tiffany Haddish has a serious problem with how her former boyfriend, rapper Common, publicly explained their breakup after a year of dating.

Haddish said his public pronouncements do not align with what he told her privately and she is feeling some kind of way about it.

“I was disappointed,” she said on Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored.” “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

In an earlier interview with Lee, Common had this to say about the demise of their romance that fans seemed to adore:

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship,” he said. “… Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

Now, when Lee pointed out to Haddish that the John Wick: Chapter 2 star, 49, is the common denominator behind his failed relationships with a bevy of celebrity women — including Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu to Serena Williams — Haddish concurred.

