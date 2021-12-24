DJ Mula shares why he will be 1 of the greatest to ever bless the turntables

Born and raised in Connecticut, DJ Mula regularly holds the fort down as a producer, entrepreneur and traveling DJ of the infamous Shadyville DJs. Among a long list of accolades and accomplishments, the Jamaican-influenced mixmaster has spun as a guest DJ on Sway In The Morning and is a regular on Sirius XM The Joint.

Mula is currently moving crowds in Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, Los Angeles and New York, among others. He recently sat down to tell rolling out more about his travels and DJing exploits.

City : Stamford, CT

Style/genre: Hip-hop, R&B, Dancehall, etc.

Tag Line: DJ MUULLLAAA

Social Media: @TheManNamedMULA

When did you start DJing?

I was born into a Jamaican sound system, so I’ve been around music and djing my whole life. I didn’t take this seriously until around 2011 when I really knew this was my passion in life and I am going to be one of the greatest to ever do it.

Name three musicians who you believe changed the world and how.

Soulja Boy changed the music world forever. He showed how you can use social media to build a career from how he handled Myspace and YouTube [early on]. He is a main part of why music streams are such a big thing now. He showed young kids a different way of making it in the music industry.

Chief Keef started a whole new genre of music. He showed just because you’re a kid rapper you don’t have to make innocent kid music. He became somewhat of an influence on everyone around him. Even his enemies became famous.

Vybz Kartel [is] probably one of most talented artists we’ve ever [seen]. He has times when he releases two to three songs on the riddim. He’s made a lot of big superstars in the dancehall world from Spice to Popcaan. He’s been in prison for almost 10 years and still remains at the top of the music industry.

What three skill sets do you feel are critical for any professional DJ?

Confidence is one of the most important skill sets to have as a DJ. When a DJ plays with confidence it just gives the party a whole [different] vibe and energy.

Being able to read a room and crowd is very important. This tells you if you’re doing a good job and also what you should be playing.

I feel like the first thing every DJ should learn is how to mix.

Name one musical experience that changed your life.

Watching DJ Mustard live [on] tour. Watching Mustard move around the stage, actually DJing at a high skill level and also playing his hit songs opened my eyes to a different side of DJing. He inspired me to put out my first record, “This Way.”

What songs would you recommend for the following special occasions?

Start my day: Buju Banton — “Close One Yesterday”

Weddings: Jagged Edge — “Promise”

Inspiration: Meek Mill — “Respect The Game”

Reading: DJ Mula feat. Pxrry, Oga’Silachi & Boogzino — “This Way”

Exercising: EST Gee — “Lick Back”