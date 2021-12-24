ICYMI: Dr. Dre ‘still about makin’ that GTA’ with new gaming-inspired album

It’s been a while since Dr. Dre announced another run at fulfilling his promise to deliver his highly anticipated album Detox and while reports indicate the iconic producer will drop the album in 2022, we’ve heard it all before.

What we do know, with sonic precision proof that materialized over the past week, is that Dre will be producing a Marsha Ambrosia album in the new year and most recently, as of one week ago on Dec. 15, dropped The Contract.

The latter is a video game title that centers around GTA characters, Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis. The theme finds the two celebrity agents sourced to do a big job for the infamous producer. Their mission is to help Dre find unreleased music, which was all saved on a cell phone he no longer has in his possession.

it’s one of six new dr. dre songs available via ‘GTA online: the contract’https://t.co/obNhj8eg7X — Genius (@Genius) December 16, 2021

Lost music and hidden files seem to have been a recurring theme for Dre over the years, but rest assured, this is different. The Contract, which is available for free to Grand Theft Auto V owners, can also be streamed online via YouTube. It goes without saying that Dre’s new project would feature some of the industry’s most talented artists and among them, Anderson .Paak (who also appears in the game), Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Ty Dolla $ign make certified appearances.

If you haven’t already taken the time to listen to The Contract, press play below and have a Merry Christmas eve.