McDonald’s franchisees John Salls and Andre Hill flourish in business

RIDE Con brought together two McDonald’s franchisees Andre Hill and John Salls, who are both second-generation owners and operators of the world-famous McDonald’s. Salls is the founder and CEO of ButterBoyz Enterprises LLC, under which he has one location in Louisville, Kentucky. Salls also overlooks his mother’s organization that operates seven McDonald’s locations.

Hill, a native of Detroit, own and operates a McDonald’s restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. Hill holds a bachelor’s from Michigan State and an MBA from Clark Atlanta. Hill and Salls joined forces to discuss balancing family and business.

Andre Hill: Was this always something you wanted to do?

John Salls: If we’re going to be 100% honest, I absolutely did not. During my childhood, I grew up in the PlayPlace, we have a restaurant with the PlayPlace. So, every day mom went to work I’d have to tag along. She worked hard. So I’m spending eight hours, 10 hours a day in the restaurant, putting together Happy Meal boxes. By the time I could work, I really didn’t want anything to do with McDonald’s. I didn’t realize how much McDonald’s had done for me until later in my life.

By the time I was working age, I went and got a job at a shoe store because I always like to talk to people and be very personable. After graduating from school, and looking around at the job market and what was available for me, I realized that working in the family business would be in my best interest. And it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made thus far.

