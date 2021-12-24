Travis Scott brings joy to Houston Housing Authority children

Travis Scott – who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with pregnant partner Kylie Jenner – generously handed out 5,000 bikes, scooters, dolls, golf sets and other gifts to families in Houston, Texas, as part of his second annual Cactus Jack toy drive.

The event, which was held in conjunction with the Houston Housing Authority, included distribution points in various places over the city, on Thursday afternoon, Dec 23. The Cactus Jack Foundation also stepped in to replace several hundred toys that had been stolen from a local church. Travis held a toy drive last year which benefited students, family and staff at three local elementary schools. The rapper, Kylie, and their daughter were all on hand on that occasion to help distribute the gifts.

This year’s toy drive marked one of the 30-year-old star’s first public appearances since the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in Houston in November, when a crowd surge saw hundreds injured and 10 spectators lost their lives. Earlier this month, it was confirmed all 10 victims had died from “compression asphyxia”. One person also had another cause of death listed as “combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol”.

Compression asphyxia occurs when respiration is prevented due to external pressure on the body and is usually caused by force compressing the chest and abdomen.

Nine people – Jacob Jurinek, 21, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Franco Patiño, 21, Axel Acosta, 21, Rudy Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Danish Baig, 27, and Bharti Shahani, 22 – were initially have confirmed to have died after the crowd “began to compress” to the front of the stage during Travis’ set.

Over a week later, a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount also passed away as a result of his injuries sustained during the surge after spending several days in a medically induced coma. Following the tragedy, the families of several victims have pursued legal action against Travis, as well as Live Nation, the company who

organized the event.