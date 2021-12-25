DJ Baby Drea taps in with a Christmas mix playlist to set your night off

Atlanta‘s DJ Baby Drea has a true understanding of music and the legacy she is now establishing speaks to her appreciation for her predecessors. On a humbug, the rising personality and club favorite supplied a Christmas mix that we just couldn’t resist sharing. Cue it up and let us know if it’s on par with yours (see below).

● City: Atlanta, GA

● Current venue currently spinning: Trappin From The Basement

● Style/genre: R&B, hip-hop, rock, country

● Tag Line: “She Djs?”

● Your social media handle: @djbabydrea

How did you come up with your DJ name?

I have a baby face and my name is Drea. Lol.

When did you start DJing?

Five years ago I taught myself how to DJ off my computer, bought equipment a couple of months later and took off from there.

Who were your first musical influences?

Lauryn Hill and Nas always told me I could be who I wanted to be when I grew up and that I was a queen. They relayed this message through their music and it stuck with me into adulthood.

How do you create the perfect music experience?

Reading the crowd and adjusting to their vibe, while maintaining my energy.

Who are your favorite producers of music? Why?

Bigga Rankin because everyone he’s worked with became a star. He knows the game and is always trying to help someone else come up.

DJ Rootsqueen because she understands how to last in this industry especially as a woman.

The most overplayed song by DJs/radio?

“Swag surf,” please remove it from ya rotation!!

Music for special occasions

What songs would you recommend for the following special occasions?

1. Exercising: “New Level” – A$AP Ferg

2. Reading: “In A Sentimental Mood” – Duke Ellington, John Coltrane

3. Start my day: “Hussle and Motivate” – Nipsey Hussle

4. Weddings: – “Wifey” – NEXT

5. House party: “This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan

6. Inspiration: “Never Would Have Made It” – Marvin Sapp