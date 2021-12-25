‘Seven Days In June’: A week to fall in love and a week to find it again

“Seven days to fall in love, fifteen years to forget, and seven days to get it all back again … “

Best-selling erotica author, Eva Mercy, has a growing fan base deeply invested in her Black sci-fi romance series. By creating main characters that share an irresistible connection and who continue to find themselves back to one another, fans speculate someone in her life is the source of this inspiration.

But Eva has no romantic love interest at the moment. She lives with a chronic disability that weakened her marriage, leaving her as a single mother to her daughter, Audrey. Her series contains the passionate intensity that her current life lacks.

Shane Hall is a mysterious but intriguing award-winning writer who tries to keep his media presence to a minimum. Their fan bases are unaware of the deep-rooted history the two share.

When Eva and Shane unexpectedly end up at the same book event, those same sparks ignite, creating a shift in the air. Fifteen years ago, the two experienced an intense week of learning each other’s deepest parts and falling in love before a critical event led them to never speak again. Now fifteen years later, Eva wonders if she can learn to trust Shane with her heart again or if she would be better off leaving the past behind.

