Dana M. Williams, successful TV producer pens debut self-help book

Dana Marie Williams has had great success in the television and radio industry for years. Williams has been honored with the coveted Daytime Emmy Award and is also a member of an elite professional organization, the Producers Guild of America. The Chicago native made her mark as a segment producer and casting director for many major networks: NBC, ABC, FOX, and CNBC.

Williams’s latest accomplishment is the penning of her first book. I Dare You to Love Yourself More, is a self-help book for healing and inspiring people around the world. Williams, who currently lives in Atlanta is an advocate for self-love and self-care for the physical, mental and spiritual body.

What inspired you to write this book?

My inspiration for this book was very personal to me. I considered myself a well-rounded individual that wanted to spread love and light. However, my spiritual journey was a challenging one. Over the years of being bullied, entering toxic relationships and betrayal from friends began to shape me into a different person.

I began to act out and become too reactionary to things that affected me and I would internalize them. Instead of me being in control of my actions, I took a hard look in the mirror at who I was and who I wanted to be and decided to do the work on myself. I wanted to hold myself accountable for the people I had in my life and the previous behavior I showcased. I wanted to put out the positive energy that I wanted to receive.