The Busy Witch’s Planner by Tonya A. Brown

Witches are on the go! If we are not living out our day-to-day lives, balancing home life and work, we’re organizing rituals and keeping track of spells. The Busy Witch’s Planner is a journal-style planner that not only helps you keep track of appointments and important dates but encourages you to plan out your long-term goals, your rituals and even helps you pause and reflect with journal prompts. This is a planner for witches built by some of the busiest witches around.

This 250-page 12 month weekly-planner is filled with journal prompts, planting guides, holiday information, moon phases, along with monthly suggestions to help you try new witchy things! Full-color with bound pages, you can keep this book in your bag or tote without worrying about pages loosening and falling out like in classic spiral-bound planners. We do not have time for pages falling out. We weren’t kidding when we said this is for busy witches!