Woman calls police to report she allegedly killed boyfriend on Christmas Eve

A Missouri woman spent Christmas Day behind bars after admitting to killing her boyfriend.

On Dec. 24 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of “suspicious activity,” according to the department’s press release. KFVS reported the call came from a woman who said she killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Once officers arrived, an adult woman stood outside the residence with “apparent blood on her clothing,” according to the department. KFVS reported the alleged sword was in the front lawn when officers arrived.

The woman was later identified as Brittany Wilson, 32, from Cape Girardeau, who was immediately detained as other officers searched through the residence. In the home, officers found the body of Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, with multiple “apparent, fresh stab wounds.”

Wilson reportedly told officers the couple took methamphetamine earlier on Christmas Eve. She also told police that Foster was collecting body parts from other people and she believed Foster lived with “other entities” in his body. The woman said she was “setting him free” by stabbing him to death.

In her booking photo, posted on the police department’s Facebook, Wilson is shown smiling in an orange t-shirt.

She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Her bond has been set at $2 million cash-only, and she is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.