How to celebrate day 2 of Kwanzaa
Dec. 27 is the second of seven days of Kwanzaa. The second principle of the holiday is Kujichagulia, which is self-determination.
The person who lights the kinara makes a statement related to self-determination. That person also continues with a passage or a poem on the principle and explains how it relates to the meaning of their lives.
In psychology, self-determination refers to everybody’s ability to make choices and manage their own life. Self-determination allows people to feel that they have control over their choices and lives, as described by verywellmind.
Vice President Kamala Harris called Kujichagulia her favorite Kwanzaa principle.
My favorite principle is the second: Kujichagulia (self-determination). This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle. From our family to yours, happy Kwanzaa.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 27, 2021