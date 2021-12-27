How to celebrate day 2 of Kwanzaa

Dec. 27 is the second of seven days of Kwanzaa. The second principle of the holiday is Kujichagulia, which is self-determination.

The person who lights the kinara makes a statement related to self-determination. That person also continues with a passage or a poem on the principle and explains how it relates to the meaning of their lives.

In psychology, self-determination refers to everybody’s ability to make choices and manage their own life. Self-determination allows people to feel that they have control over their choices and lives, as described by verywellmind.

Vice President Kamala Harris called Kujichagulia her favorite Kwanzaa principle.