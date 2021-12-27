 Skip to content

How to celebrate day 2 of Kwanzaa

By Rashad Milligan | Dec 27, 2021

A kinara on a dinner table to celebrate Kwanzaa. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Ailisa)

Dec. 27 is the second of seven days of Kwanzaa. The second principle of the holiday is Kujichagulia, which is self-determination.


The person who lights the kinara makes a statement related to self-determination. That person also continues with a passage or a poem on the principle and explains how it relates to the meaning of their lives.

In psychology, self-determination refers to everybody’s ability to make choices and manage their own life. Self-determination allows people to feel that they have control over their choices and lives, as described by verywellmind.


Vice President Kamala Harris called Kujichagulia her favorite Kwanzaa principle.

