Cedric the Entertainer said Travis Scott is not to blame for Astroworld

Cedric the Entertainer is among a handful of stars who believe that Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people and injured hundreds.

The Kings of Comedy alum explained on “The Domenick Nati Show” that the blame should be laid at the feet of Houston law enforcement and security personnel.

“I looked at some of the videos and everything, I mean, the police were right there in front of them and they’re not reacting. That’s their job,” Cedric told Nati. “I’m the performer. So I really find it hard that people are trying to cancel Travis. I find it rude that people are trying to blame him saying he should have stopped…”

Cedric said the public is wrong to think that Scott was going to be able to put on a good show and monitor a crowd of 50,000 people.

“For the most part, he’s there to entertain. He’s in an entertainment vibe. He’s got a very hype show, he’s jumping, he’s hopping around, lights, explosions, you know, it’s that!” he exclaimed. “[As Travis Scott] I’m not looking around at what’s really happening, I’m just feeling energy! And only when I recognize that the energy is negative will I be able to stop and say ‘Aight cool let me get off stage’ or slow it all down or whatever but if it’s poppin’, it’s poppin’!”

Since Scott did nothing to incite the stampede that led to chaos and trampling, Cedric said Scott cannot be held liable.

“I just really don’t like that people, this particular [in this instance], are trying to blame him,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “Never was he up onstage yelling ‘F— em up, let’s turn it up, let’s go! Let’s get wilder!’ He didn’t incite it so I really wouldn’t like him to take blame for that.”