How to celebrate the 3rd day of Kwanzaa

Dec. 28 is the third day of Kwanzaa, which focuses on Ujima.

Ujima means collective work and responsibility. The lighting of candles on the third day starts with the black one, then the farthest left red one, then the farthest right green one.

Family members get together to discuss collective work and responsibility. The principle teaches to realize everyone’s well-being comes from the well-being of one’s family and community.

After discussing the third principle, family members share the Unity Cup, which can be filled with water, grape juice or wine, and the candles are then extinguished.