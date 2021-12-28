 Skip to content

How to celebrate the 3rd day of Kwanzaa

By Rashad Milligan | Dec 28, 2021

Dec. 28  is the third day of Kwanzaa, which focuses on Ujima.

Ujima means collective work and responsibility. The lighting of candles on the third day starts with the black one, then the farthest left red one, then the farthest right green one.


Family members get together to discuss collective work and responsibility. The principle teaches to realize everyone’s well-being comes from the well-being of one’s family and community.

After discussing the third principle, family members share the Unity Cup, which can be filled with water, grape juice or wine, and the candles are then extinguished.


Tags: , , , , ,

The 7 principles of Kwanzaa

How to celebrate day 2 of Kwanzaa

Grammy-nominated poet J. Ivy tells creatives to keep perfecting their craft

General Motors named exclusive automotive sponsor of the SWAC; supports 48th annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans

Renowned artist Miya Bailey chats about art in Atlanta and future projects

Hallmark Mahogany sponsors an iconic ‘A Night for the Queens’ Verzuz event


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.