Madonna slams Tory Lanez on IG for using her song ‘Into the Groove’

Madonna has put producer-rapper Tory Lanez on blast for allegedly using one of her hit songs without permission.

The song in question is Madonna’s 1985 smash hit “Get Into The Groove,” and she doesn’t appreciate Lanez sampling it for his latest song release, “Pluto’s Last Comet.”

Madonna didn’t try to hold her tongue as she wrote, “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove.”

It seems the beginning of “Pluto’s Last Comet” is strikingly similar to that of Madonna’s 1985 dance-pop tune. Details are still unfolding about the situation.

Madonna calls out Tory Lanez on Instagram for illegal use of her song, "Into the Groove."

Madonna is demanding redress, though Lanez has yet to respond to her accusations publicly.

Lanez is not the first wayward rapper to cross Madonna’s path this month. Earlier in December 2021, The “Like a Virgin” singer tore into 50 Cent for making fun of a risque photo that she posted on her Instagram page where she showed off most of her backside.