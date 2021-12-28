 Skip to content

Madonna slams Tory Lanez on IG for using her song ‘Into the Groove’

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 28, 2021

Tory Lanez at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago. (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Madonna has put producer-rapper Tory Lanez on blast for allegedly using one of her hit songs without permission.


The song in question is Madonna’s 1985 smash hit “Get Into The Groove,” and she doesn’t appreciate Lanez sampling it for his latest song release, “Pluto’s Last Comet.”

Madonna didn’t try to hold her tongue as she wrote, “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove.”


It seems the beginning of “Pluto’s Last Comet” is strikingly similar to that of Madonna’s 1985 dance-pop tune. Details are still unfolding about the situation.

Madonna is demanding redress, though Lanez has yet to respond to her accusations publicly. 

Lanez is not the first wayward rapper to cross Madonna’s path this month. Earlier in December 2021, The “Like a Virgin” singer tore into 50 Cent for making fun of a risque photo that she posted on her Instagram page where she showed off most of her backside.

Tags: , , , ,

Lizzo flashes her butt on Instagram, DaBaby leaves flirty comment

Frank Ocean gives fans a surprise on Christmas Day

Top 10 Verzuz moments of 2021

ICYMI: Dr. Dre ‘still about makin’ that GTA’ with new gaming-inspired album

J. Cole just broke a streak with his latest album

Jay-Z challenge: Rappers who believe they can defeat Hov in a Verzuz battle


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.