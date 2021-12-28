Tiffany Haddish gets ‘vaginal smoking’ treatment following Common breakup

Comedian Tiffany Haddish returned to her roots to undergo spiritual and emotional rejuvenation following her publicized breakup with rapper Common.

The Girls Trip star explained in her normally zany and hilarious way that she took off for the comforting confines of her hometown in East Africa where she got a special spa treatment in Eritrea.

Haddish, 42, told her seven million followers that she got the spa treatment of a lifetime and captioned the photos “#vaginalsmoking.”

She explains the hashtag meaning:

“Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh,” the 42-year-old comedian penned. “They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box.”

“Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat,” she continued of the process, before adding, “Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN.”

This post comes during the post-Common chapter in her life. Fans were pushing and cheering for the former power couple to last, but the romance ended after a year.

Haddish even threw subtle shade at Common, saying in an earlier Instagram post: “thank you for setting me free” and “what is for me wants me too.”