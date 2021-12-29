Dior pulls Travis Scott and Kim Jones’ collection

Dior has “indefinitely postponed” Travis Scott and Kim Jones’ Cactus Jack capsule collection.

The French luxury fashion house has decided to pull the pieces from the collaboration between the hip-hop star and its men’s artistic director intended for summer 2022, out of respect for the 10 people who tragically died from compression asphyxia at Travis’ Astroworld Festival last month.

A statement from Dior issued to WWD read: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

Compression asphyxia occurs when respiration is prevented due to external pressure on the body and is usually caused by force compressing the chest and abdomen.

Nine people — Jacob Jurinek, 21, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Franco Patiño, 21, Axel Acosta, 21, Rudy Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Danish Baig, 27, and Bharti Shahani, 22 — were initially confirmed to have died after the crowd “began to compress” to the front of the stage during Travis’ set.

Over a week later, a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount also died as a result of his injuries sustained during the surge after spending several days in a medically induced coma.

Following the tragedy, the families of several victims have pursued legal action against Travis, as well as Live Nation, the company that organized the event.

