Dr. Dre has to pay ex-wife $100M, but he gets to keep a lot more

Music mogul Dr. Dre may have to dole out some serious coins to his ex-wife Nicole Young, but the producer extraordinaire gets to keep all of the valuable items that mean the world to him.

What needed to be settled was nearly a billion dollars in finances, real estate, homes, cars and other very valuable assets that were up for discussion or possession.

A judge ordered the former NWA member and Aftermath CEO to give his wife $100 million to settle the divorce — $50 million now and another $50M in late 2022, which represents about one-eighth of his estimated $820M fortune.

Young wanted a lot more, which is why she contested the prenuptial agreement. She also wanted a piece of Dr. Dre’s iconic name and made a move to be part owner of The Chronic, one of the most influential albums ever made. But the judge denied those two requests.

Also, according to the documents obtained by TMZ, Dre will also keep their real estate properties, rights to his music and stock options, including all the income earned from his sale of Beats by Dre.

Young gets the couple’s Rolls-Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle and a Range Rover. She’ll also keep her clothing, jewelry, bags and furs, which are estimated to be worth millions.

Dre, on the other hand, will keep the other six luxury whips the couple owned.

Since Young will get the vast payout, there will be no spousal support for her and she will have to pay her own attorney fees, which is estimated to be millions of dollars.

The Youngs were married for 24 years until she filed for divorce in 2020. They have two children together: a son, Truice, 24, and Truly, 20.