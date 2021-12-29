Freddie Gibbs thinks the rap game should have a G-League

The G-League is a development league where many basketball players go to get extra reps and experience in hopes of making it to the NBA. Some players in this league are rookies, overseas players, or older players who have been in the NBA before and are looking for another chance.

Rapper Freddie Gibbs came up with an idea, and it’s one that many may not have thought about.

Gibbs posted this comment on Twitter on Dec. 27, 2021: “Rap need a G league. Respectfully.”

If there was ever a rap G-League, it would probably consist of up-and-coming rappers who are trying to get their foot in the door.

Nowadays, many rappers are using different platforms to get their name out. YouTube, SoundCloud, and social media are just a few ways that you can find rappers in today’s age. But what if you could find them in one spot, instead of looking at a multitude of platforms?

Gibbs may also be talking about rappers who have a platform but need more practice in the studio. There are are various rap styles rap, so it would be difficult to critique from just one point of view.

Do you think the rap game needs a G-League?