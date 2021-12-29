Issa Rae had this to say about the music industry

Issa Rae has become one of the most well-known stars in the acting world with her series “Insecure,” which aired its final show on Dec. 26.

What makes the show interesting and relatable is the music Rae handpicks to use. It may seem like a cool concept, but when asked about the music industry, Rae wasn’t joyful about it.

“It’s probably the worst industry that I have ever come across,” Rae said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I thought Hollywood was crazy. The music industry, it needs to start over. It’s an abusive industry, and I really feel for artists that have to come up in it.”

With “Insecure,” Rae has given herself a platform to make a change, and that’s what she wants to do with the music industry. Before the beginning of the last season, she created a campaign for emerging artists to have a chance for their music to be featured on the show.

“Being a creator myself and knowing what I want in terms of a relationship with a production company or a producer, I’d like to think that we’re more artist-friendly than a lot of other labels and companies out there. I want to revamp things.”

Rae is no stranger to the music industry, as she owns a record label and is producing a new show about aspiring rappers.