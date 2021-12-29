 Skip to content

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her health battle

By Rashad Milligan | Dec 29, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith used social media to open up about a health condition.


The Set it Off actress announced in a Dec. 28, 2021, post that she’s been battling alopecia, a hair loss disorder. Smith said she wanted to clarify it was alopecia before anyone assumed she had brain surgery.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said in the Instagram video. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, and just all of a sudden, look at this line right here. It just showed up like that.


“This is going to be difficult for me to hide, so I’d thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions.”

Smith is the host of Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” and starred in the recent HBO Max film The Matrix Resurrections.

