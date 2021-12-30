Faizon Love responds to Ice Cube’s ‘Next Friday’ comments

On Dec. 29, Ice Cube responded to followers on Twitter after a video interview surfaced of Faizon Love saying that he turned down his Next Friday role because he was only offered $2,500 for his role as “Big Worm” in the original Friday movie.

Cube responded by saying, “I didn’t rob no f—— body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot in 20 days. Faizon worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie.”

Later on, Cube spoke on Chris Tucker and shared that Tucker didn’t want to come back to the movie because the actor didn’t want to smoke weed on camera anymore.

Word must have gotten out quickly because later on in the day, Love responded to Cube’s comments on Instagram. He posted a picture of him and Cube, and a heartfelt caption below it.

“First of all I not only consider Ice Cube a comrade but my brother and I’m still a fan I think he’s One of the dopest n—– to ever touch a mic,” Love said.

He then went on to address the money accusations.

“I guess it’s a slow news week so let me say what I got paid is a moot point, it was the price of admission to a game. I have zero regrets.”

In an interview in November of 2021, Tucker said something similar, referring to how much he was paid for Friday and didn’t care about the price because he just wanted the opportunity.

It looks like all is well between the Friday actors.