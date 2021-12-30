Kyrie Irving respects Nets’ decision to sit him down

NBA star Kyrie Irving conveyed his enormous gratitude to even play basketball at all, much less as a part-time player.

After declaring Irving ineligible to play since he refused to get vaccinated, the Brooklyn Nets caved in and stated that Irving will be allowed to play in road games.

Irving is still barred from playing home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The city of New York instituted an ordinance that bars any citizen from entering public indoor places if they have no proof of vaccination.

“I understood their decision and I respected it. I really had to sit back and think and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to sit down and really evaluate things and see it from their perspective, meaning the organization and my teammates. I just really empathized and understood their choice to say, ‘If you’re not going to be fully vaccinated, then you can’t be a full participant.,” Irving said.

“I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them, by no stretch of the imagination. Coming into the season, I had my thought process on being able to be a full-time teammate and go out and have fun and provide a sense of a great brand of basketball out there. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that.”