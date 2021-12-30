Ye West to tear down home he bought across the street from Kim Kardashian

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has decided to demolish the multimillion-dollar home he bought across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Ye has plans to rebuild a new home on the property that is more to his liking.

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location,” People magazine reports a source as stating. “It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP.”

Ye, 44, is probably not in a rush to complete the project on the $4.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California, which is in a neighboring town to Calabassas where the Kardashian filmed most of the record-breaking show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The Donda album architect recently dropped a whopping $57.3 million for a grandiose luxury home in Malibu, a 35-mile drive north of Los Angeles.

The magazine reports that the home gives Ye better and quicker access to the four kids he shares with Kardashian. He wanted the home so badly that he spent nearly a half-million dollars over the asking price to obtain the property.

While this is going on, Ye has put one of his two ranches in Wyoming on the market. There hasn’t been much interest generated so far for the $11 million home.