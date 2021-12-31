Female basketball player calls Trey Songz ‘a rapist’

A former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball player put Trey Songz on full blast with an explosive accusation on New Year’s Eve.

In the simplest of expressions, B-ball star Dylan Gonzalez used Twitter to accuse Songz of being a sexual predator.

Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

Gonzalez’s words resonate differently today due to the “Bottoms Up” singer’s current circumstances. Songz is currently under investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department after a woman filed a report on Nov. 28, 2021, accusing Songz of sexually assaulting her at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino while he was in town to celebrate his birthday.

And on Dec. 22, 2021, a woman by the name of Juahara Jeffers filed a $20 million lawsuit in Miami saying that Songz, 37, assaulted her sexually during a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s residence in South Beach.

To some fans, this gives more credence to actress Keke Palmer’s words a few years ago about how she felt “sexually intimidated” and tricked into appearing in a Songz video without her permission.

Welp @KekePalmer called it — Rioz Wrld (@Kvngmvrxo) December 31, 2021

This is what Palmer had to say on the subject:

Keke Plamer talking about Trey Songz putting her in a music video without consent and the disrespect women goes through. pic.twitter.com/ZQttLaxZjw — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) December 31, 2021

Palmer’s words, along with Gonzalez’s blunt accusation, made the singer born Tremaine Neverson go viral on Dec. 31, 2021. And there are a lot of people talking about an alleged pattern of behavior that spans years.

Keke Palmer warned everybody about Trey Songz disrespectful behavior towards women and nobody wanted to listen to her and I am so proud of Keke for standing her ground when everybody was against her pic.twitter.com/5Ho9mGEwSM — DeMarko (@freakymarko) December 31, 2021