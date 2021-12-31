 Skip to content

Female basketball player calls Trey Songz ‘a rapist’

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 31, 2021

Trey Songz at WGCI’s Summer Jam (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

A former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball player put Trey Songz on full blast with an explosive accusation on New Year’s Eve.


In the simplest of expressions, B-ball star Dylan Gonzalez used Twitter to accuse Songz of being a sexual predator.

Gonzalez’s words resonate differently today due to the “Bottoms Up” singer’s current circumstances. Songz is currently under investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department after a woman filed a report on Nov. 28, 2021, accusing Songz of sexually assaulting her at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino while he was in town to celebrate his birthday.


And on Dec. 22, 2021, a woman by the name of Juahara Jeffers filed a $20 million lawsuit in Miami saying that Songz, 37, assaulted her sexually during a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s residence in South Beach. 

To some fans, this gives more credence to actress Keke Palmer’s words a few years ago about how she felt “sexually intimidated” and tricked into appearing in a Songz video without her permission.

This is what Palmer had to say on the subject:

Palmer’s words, along with Gonzalez’s blunt accusation, made the singer born Tremaine Neverson go viral on Dec. 31, 2021. And there are a lot of people talking about an alleged pattern of behavior that spans years.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Why man who murdered Michael Jordan’s father was denied parole

Dior pulls Travis Scott and Kim Jones’ collection

Woman arrested for hitting and spitting on passenger on Delta flight

‘Prison bae’ takes social media by storm: ‘She can stab me while I’m sleeping’

Cedric the Entertainer says Travis Scott is not to blame for Astroworld

Instagram model found dead in Ghana; rumored to have visited billionaire


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.