Halle Berry fakes wedding to boyfriend Van Hunt (photo)

Halle Berry pulled a fast one over a lot of her celebrity friends over the New Year’s holiday weekend by making it look like she had gotten married again.

Showing a photo of herself with boyfriend Van Hunt at some unknown exotic resort on New Year’s Day, Berry told her 7.5 million Instagram followers that this was “official.”

She captioned the photo with “well … it’s official.”

That simple declaration set off a tidal wave of congratulatory wishes from many A-listers in Hollywood, including the likes of fellow Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, director Ava DuVernay, actor The Rock, actress-director Kim Fields and others.

Berry, who won an Academy Award for her searing performance in Monster’s Ball, then quickly let on that she tricked her friends by stating “gotcha.”

The Catwoman star was playfully referring to the fact it is officially “2022,” which she later penned.

Okay, we all get the joke.

But this only makes fans wonder if Berry was putting it out there that she is actually contemplating walking down the aisle for the fourth time.