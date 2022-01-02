Kodak Black arrested on New Year’s Eve

Embattled rapper Kodak Black was apprehended on New Year’s Eve 2021 for allegedly trespassing at a Florida housing community.

Kodak, 24, was arrested in the Green Acres neighborhood in Pompano Beach, Florida, while hanging with some friends for the holiday. He was also paying off the credit card debt for some families who’d shelled out money for their children for Christmas.

Someone notified the Broward County Sheriffs Department that he was in the area and he was taken into custody briefly because he was allegedly in violation of a letter issued by the local housing authority.

The housing authority, as fans may recall, did not appreciate the rapper issuing free air conditioning units to residents back in September 2021. But the cease and desist letter never made it to the rapper as it went to his record label and Kodak never personally received it.

After Kodak was arrested, he was booked and released on $25 bail. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to TMZ the detainment but said that it was a misunderstanding. Cohen said the letter never said that Kodak could not come onto the grounds so he should have never been taken away by the police in the first place.

No word on how this arrest may impact his supervised release.