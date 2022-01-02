Lori Harvey hints about being pregnant

Socialite Lori Harvey sent out a cryptic message that had her four million Instagram fans believing that she and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan might be expecting.

During the New Year’s Eve celebration, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey posted this Instagram story showing her and the Creed star dressed up prior to the festivities.

🎥 | O casal começando o ano juntinhos!! – Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/OPkLza25j8 — Michael B. Jordan Brasil (fã-clube) (@MichaelBJBR) January 1, 2022

But it was the accompanying quote “my baby daddy” in the caption to the IG post that has folks believing that she and her man of one year may soon be parents.

In April, Jordan explained to People magazine why he’s been uncharacteristically open about his love life.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,” he said.

“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

And in December 2021, Jordan admitted to “The View” he has “fallen in love.” While Michael didn’t mention Harvey by name, he said the relationship bliss has even helped his acting career.

“One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me,” he said. “Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.”