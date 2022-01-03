 Skip to content

Lonzo Ball rewards 2 young Black fathers

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 3, 2022
Lonzo Ball at media availability for 2017 NBA Draft prospects

Lonzo Ball at media availability for 2017 NBA Draft prospects (Photo by Derrel Johnson for rolling out)

NBA star Lonzo Ball surprised two young Black men, who are part of a leading fatherhood initiative, with thousands to spend during the holidays.


Lonzo, who runs the point for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, gifted 21-year-old Kawan Nicholson and 23-year-old Kevin McNair with a $2K spending spree after the two completed the Dovetail Project. The 12-week curriculum educated McNair, a father of three, and Nicholson, a father of two, on their rights as a human and a parent, healthy communication skills, how to better interact with the mother of their children, responsible parenting and more.

“I joined the Dovetail Project because I needed help and support. I was 23 years old, unemployed with three children.” McNair stated, according to Eurweb magazine. “This was the best 12 weeks I could have ever imagined. During those weeks, I learned how to communicate better with my children’s mother, what it means to give back, and understand what it means to be involved. I am now employed, and all the problems I had before joining this program are now in my rearview.”


The Dovetail Project began in 2009 and nearly 600 young African American and Hispanic fathers have graduated from the Chicago-based program. It is supported by the likes of former first lady Michelle Obama, the Chicago Bears and Kendrick Nunn.

