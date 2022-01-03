Lonzo Ball rewards 2 young Black fathers

NBA star Lonzo Ball surprised two young Black men, who are part of a leading fatherhood initiative, with thousands to spend during the holidays.

Lonzo, who runs the point for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, gifted 21-year-old Kawan Nicholson and 23-year-old Kevin McNair with a $2K spending spree after the two completed the Dovetail Project. The 12-week curriculum educated McNair, a father of three, and Nicholson, a father of two, on their rights as a human and a parent, healthy communication skills, how to better interact with the mother of their children, responsible parenting and more.

“I joined the Dovetail Project because I needed help and support. I was 23 years old, unemployed with three children.” McNair stated, according to Eurweb magazine. “This was the best 12 weeks I could have ever imagined. During those weeks, I learned how to communicate better with my children’s mother, what it means to give back, and understand what it means to be involved. I am now employed, and all the problems I had before joining this program are now in my rearview.”

The Dovetail Project began in 2009 and nearly 600 young African American and Hispanic fathers have graduated from the Chicago-based program. It is supported by the likes of former first lady Michelle Obama, the Chicago Bears and Kendrick Nunn.