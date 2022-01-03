Shad Moss breaks New Year’s resolution on 2nd day of 2022

New year resolutions are goals that you should plan to start off strong with at the beginning of the year. For Shad Moss, he might have to wait until 2023 to accomplish this goal.

On Jan. 1, Moss tweeted that he was done drinking for the year.

“Last night was my last night drinking! Lets see if i can keep this up forever! Im really done,” Moss tweeted.

Not only did he say he was done, but he double-downed on his statement by saying he wanted to keep this going forever. Apparently, it didn’t take long for Moss to have a nice glass of wine.

In an Instagram video, Moss is seen with what looks like a glass of red wine and is shouting to the camera that he is tired of being single. In the caption, he says “wine don’t count.”

I guess you can make your own rules when it comes to your New Year’s resolutions, but we all know what the definition of an alcoholic beverage is.