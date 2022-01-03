Soulja Boy embarking on a new career

Throughout the years, Soulja Boy has claimed that he was been the first rapper to do a lot of things, which has left many fans amused and confused. He may be soon saying he is the first rapper to have his own television show, whether it’s true or not.

Soulja Boy went to Instagram to share his television and movie projects that are set to release this year.

“2022, my new TV show coming out,” Soulja Boy said in his Instagram video. “January 21st, Revolt TV, shout-out to P.Diddy.” The show is called “Being Draco,” and people with Revolt TV should be seeing it on their screen in the upcoming weeks.

The rapper mentioned that he was coming out with a television show in an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” but his video confirms that it will actually happen. The show will be centered around the rapper himself, his day-to-day life, him going on tour, and behind-the-scenes studio sessions.

Soulja Boy made some nice investments in 2020 creating a handheld video game console, which is sponsored by TRDR. He also said he has plans of releasing a shoe, cologne and perfume, but he did not have a release date for those products.