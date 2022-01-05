LeBron James screams at Tristan Thompson after game-closing basket (video)

Tristan Thompson is having a very bad week.

The NBA veteran humiliated himself on New Year’s Day when he admitted to the world that he is the father of a love child and then tried to apologize — again — for cheating on former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

His embarrassment was amplified when ex-NBA star Lamar Odom stepped up right behind Thompson’s confessional by telling Kardashian publicly that he’d love to be her friend again after what she’s endured. Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2013.

Days later, Thompson, who now plays for Sacramento, was watching from the bench on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022, when King James drove to the basket and a foul to put the Lakers up 118-112 late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers went on to win the game 122-114.

After the play, Bron stomped to the Kings’ bench and yelled, “I’m a motherf—ing problem, b—-.” Thompson appeared unbothered.

One of the game’s announcers said James “looked right at him” when he uttered the profanity.

"I'm a motherf*****g problem!" LeBron James letting Tristan Thompson & the Kings bench know during his 14-point quarter. Bron finished with 31 👑 pic.twitter.com/s5uCBICGhj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 5, 2022

LBJ and Thompson became close during their four years together in Cleveland where they led the Cavs to a title in 2017. But James now plays for the Lakers so they are enemies, at least on the court.