Moneybagg Yo kicks off the new year by dropping a bad habit

In 2021, Moneybagg Yo made a song called “Wockesha,” which has become one of his biggest singles to date. In the song, he describes his love for lean and other drugs.

In 2022, Yo says he’s putting down the lean for good. The rapper tweeted on Jan. 4, 2022, that he’s in a better mental state and that his creativity has improved while sober.

“I use to think being sober would f— wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure #NomoWockesha,” the rapper tweeted.

In June of 2021, rapper NLE Choppa challenged Yo on Twitter to stop drinking lean.

“I Have A New Challenge For Rappers,” Choppa tweeted. “For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam.”

Yo responded to Choppa with a handshake emoji afterward. It’s not certain if Yo stopped at that time, but it seems now he is dedicated to giving up the drink.