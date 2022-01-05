Shekinah Jo says Tiny Harris was ‘never’ her friend (video)

Shekinah Jo Anderson, who appeared on “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” is unloading on her former friends in an emotional Instagram Live confessional.

Anderson, who is known as “Shekinah Jo,” was seemingly cleansing her soul of her tumultuous 2021 that saw her longtime friendship with T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris come to an abrupt end.

Shekinah Jo is accusing T.I. of harassing her for years after she rocketed to national urban fame through the Harris’ reality show. At one point, Shekinah Jo’s popularity was such that she and Tiny Harris got a spin-off reality series, “Tiny & Shekinah’s Weave Trip.”

Among the many indignities that Shekinah Jo said she had to digest from T.I. is when he clowned her for obtaining a first-class seat from Los Angeles.

“Do y’all know this light-skinned n—- walks up on me, I’m actually in the seat before him, and that n—- said, ‘how did the help make it to first-class?’ ” she recalls. “Y’all, it was so many White folks on this plane with us in first class.”

When Tip got embroiled in a cheating scandal, allegedly with Bernice Burgos, Shekinah Jo said that Tiny Harris threatened to “buy her name” if she didn’t fight Bernice.

“Yeah, yo’ wife encouraged her to buy my name years ago. That was some s— they did together with that Bernice s—*. ‘If I don’t fight Bernice, my name gotta be bought.’ What kinda bullying s— is that? Bernice ain’t never did s— to me. She’s a beautiful girl, what I’m fighting her for?

She declared that Tiny was “never [her] friend.”

Tiny Harris has not directly addressed Jo’s accusations, but had this to say on her Instagram Story:

Listen to Shekinah Jo’s tirade against the Harris clan below: