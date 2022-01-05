Terrell Owens makes a pitch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down a few wide receivers after moving on from Antonio Brown in their game against the New York Jets. Against the New Orleans Saints in December, they lost Chris Godwin for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL.

The Bucs will probably be on the phone looking for help, and Terrell Owens thinks he deserves a call.

The 48-year-old suggested on his Fubo Sports podcast that he could assist the Bucs at the receiver position as the playoffs are set to begin soon.

“I feel like I can go and I can contribute at a high level and be productive,” Owens said on the podcast. “Based on my knowledge of the game, I can move, and I was just in Tampa two or three weeks ago.”

Owens hasn’t played since 2010, but he claims it won’t matter since they’ll only need him for a few games.

“If you think about where they are in the season, they don’t need me for 16 games. Three to four games at the max.”

Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, so if he were to get called up by a team, this would be the first time a player has come back since being inducted. Owens has been trying to make a comeback in the NFL since the start of the NFL season, as he told TMZ in August of 2021.

“There’s no doubt, 100%, that I can play in the National Football League today,” Owens told the publication..