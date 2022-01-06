Monica claps back at IG user who called her out of her name

Singer Monica almost chose violence when a fan allegedly called her the equivalent of a garden tool the other day.

However, the Grammy-winning “The Boy is Mine” singer, 41, announced to her fans that she is exercising patience and decorum, attributes that she didn’t necessarily practice in her youth. Back then, Monica was known to let the fists fly to settle disputes.

“This young lady called me a h– tonight,” Monica explained to her 10 million Instagram followers. “Now I could chose (sic) a massive amount of violence, but judging by this picture she’s attention deprived!”

Monica took the high road and wished the obscure woman well as she is apparently thirsty for attention and used the singer’s fame to get an upgrade in that area.

It is obvious that the woman is enjoying instant fame, according to her profile on Instagram, while still disrespecting Monica.

This exchange came on the heels of someone taking shots at Monica for her physical imperfections despite her obvious beauty. A woman announced that Monica Denise Arnold has the same “cracks in her lips in the same spot. But I love u mo,” while adding laughing emojis.

Monica came back by telling the wayward fan that “I love your slow a– too boo!” She went on to explain that the cracks came from a dental accident from her childhood.