Young Dolph’s suspected killer filmed video at home where getaway car was found

As is the case with many murder mysteries, the suspected killer fails to cover all of his or her tracks, thereby providing invaluable information that often leads to their capture.

Young Dolph’s suspected killer has been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in part due to a music video he made in front of the same Memphis house where authorities found the getaway Mercedes-Benz.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022, the TBI released information about 23-year-old Justin Johnson. He is suspected to be one of the two men seen in a surveillance video stepping out of said white Mercedes Benz and shooting Young Dolph, 36, at the Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard, killing him on the scene.

Johnson, whose stage name is Straight Drop, is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant and other felonies. TBI stated he is armed and dangerous due to his previous affiliation with organized street gangs.

Fans made a connection when Johnson, as his rap alieas Stright Drop, released his music video for the song “Going Straight In” on November 21, 2021, just four days after Dolph was slain. According to TMZ, fans noticed that the house where the Mercedes was found was used as the backdrop for the music video.

The TBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of Johnson. He already had a federal warrant out for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, a press release stated.



Below is Straight Drop’s video for the song “Going Straight In.”